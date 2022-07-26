Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $906.23 million, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.