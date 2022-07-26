Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 572 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,770.69.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $54,237.80.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

