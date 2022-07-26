Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 572 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,770.69.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $54,237.80.
Natera Price Performance
NTRA stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.