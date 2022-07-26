National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

ES stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

