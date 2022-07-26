National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST opened at $313.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.29. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

