Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Trading Up 1.7 %

NTZ opened at $8.60 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.