NatWest Group plc Buys Shares of 25,313 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.3% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA stock opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $425.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

