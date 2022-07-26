Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

