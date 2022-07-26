NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NTWK opened at $3.27 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.