NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NTWK opened at $3.27 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.59% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

