NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $8,821,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $4,731,000. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in NETSTREIT by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTST. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NTST opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $982.40 million, a PE ratio of 227.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

