New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.90.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.