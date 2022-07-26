Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.48 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

Nexa Resources stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $545,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading

