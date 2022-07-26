Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.48 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nexa Resources stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
