NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124,554 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 734,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $62,003,000 after purchasing an additional 122,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 662.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,978 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 122,481 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 4.5 %

NEP opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 39.66%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 65.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.