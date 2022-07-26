Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 193.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Redfin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 359,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $979.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redfin news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,419,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

