Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 628.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of FULC stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $203,130.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $203,130.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $197,494.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

