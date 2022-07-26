Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.33.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

