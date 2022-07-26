Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $38,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after buying an additional 281,869 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,506,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,236,000 after buying an additional 73,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.