Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,360 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after buying an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5,913.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 271,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $5,707,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $5,621,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $5,160,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.79. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

