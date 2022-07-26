Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANT. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANT. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

