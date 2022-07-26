Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,621,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,387,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 60,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $717.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $668.43 and its 200 day moving average is $706.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

