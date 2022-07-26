Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,637,000 after buying an additional 143,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,298 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,729,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,233 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NVT opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

