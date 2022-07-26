Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.48.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

