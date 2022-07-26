Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 6.8 %

NOG opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.39%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

