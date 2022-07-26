NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 149,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.30. The company has a market capitalization of $425.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

