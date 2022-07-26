NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $170.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average of $210.30. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

