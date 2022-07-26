Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 549 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

