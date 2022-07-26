OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.98. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.