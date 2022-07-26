OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.98. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.