One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of One Liberty Properties worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.11%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

