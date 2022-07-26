Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.69. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

