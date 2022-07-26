Oppenheimer Increases Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $123.94.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.