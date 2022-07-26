Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.06. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

