Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.37. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

