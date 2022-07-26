Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to Sell at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

