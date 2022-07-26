Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $267.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

