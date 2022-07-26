PayPal (PYPL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. PayPal has set its Q2 guidance at $0.86 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.81-$3.93 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 118.5% in the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

