Peoples Bank OH Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Up 3.0 %

CVX opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

