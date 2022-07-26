Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,741.67 ($33.03).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($23.25) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.69) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Persimmon Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 1,842.50 ($22.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 762.60. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,717.50 ($20.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,974 ($35.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,987.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,183.70.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Persimmon Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 95.53%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

