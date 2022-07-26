Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

