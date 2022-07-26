Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 19.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 242,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 381.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $290.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.