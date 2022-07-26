PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.38.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. CWM LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

