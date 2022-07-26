Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Porsche Automobil Stock Down 1.2 %
PAH3 opened at €68.12 ($69.51) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a fifty-two week high of €97.66 ($99.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.64 and a 200-day moving average of €78.03.
About Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.
