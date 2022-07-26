Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

