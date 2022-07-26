Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

