Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

PEG stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

