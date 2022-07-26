Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.83.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $323.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.40. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $13.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

