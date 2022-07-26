PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $68.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.64.

NYSE:PVH opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.08. PVH has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PVH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

