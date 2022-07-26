QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,527 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.02.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

