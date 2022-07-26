Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 million, a PE ratio of -44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 44,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $219,946.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,198.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 120,199 shares of company stock worth $583,906 and have sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

