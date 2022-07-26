QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

QNST opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $590.82 million, a PE ratio of 154.02 and a beta of 1.04. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

