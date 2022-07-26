Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Qumu Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.68. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Qumu worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
Further Reading
