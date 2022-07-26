Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

